    • Suspicious fire in Kitchener sparks police investigation

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened in Kitchener Friday night.

    Around 11:20 p.m., police say emergency services responded to a report of a fire in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South.

    Two dumpsters and a wooden structure were damaged by the fire, police say.

    The cause of the fire is considered suspicious.

    According to police, the fire was quickly extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

    There were no injuries reported.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

