    Suspects wanted for attempted break-in at former jail

    Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail.

    On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.

    The suspects were seen on security video inside the fenced compound of the former Guelph Correctional Centre around 4 a.m.

    Police said a gate had been cut and pulled back to allow access to the York Road compound, which was also formerly known as the Ontario Reformatory.

    A broken window was found but the suspects did not appear to have been inside the building.

    Police weren't able to locate the three people, who were wearing dark clothing at the time.

    Anyone with information on the attempted break-in is asked to contact Guelph police.

