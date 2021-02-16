Advertisement
Suspects rob Waterloo store after forcing staff into room at gunpoint: police
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:34PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 17, 2021 8:43AM EST
Waterloo regional police respond to a robbery at Waterloo Town Square (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a telecommunications store in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the store in Waterloo Town Square around 2:25 p.m. According to police, two men went into the store and brandished handguns, forcing staff into a room.
The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and fled in a vehicle waiting on Erb Street.
They're described as Black men wearing masks. Police say they were dressed in black, and one was wearing a coat with a fur-trimmed hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.