One man is facing charges following a drug bust in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say a search warrant was executed Thursday at a property within the city. They did not provide further details about the location.

At the property, officers found what they believe to be heroin and Carfentanil. Cash and other items were also seized.

Carfentanil is an opioid said to be far more powerful and far more potentially deadly than fentanyl.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the raid. They’re encouraging anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to contact them.