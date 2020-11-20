KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a woman threatened store employees with a knife during a robbery at a store on The Boardwalk on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area around 9:45 p.m. According to police, the woman tried to steal merchandise and was approached by store staff. She then brandished a knife and fled in an awaiting Dodge Ram cargo van, which was reported as stolen.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a woman around 20 years old, 5'5" tall, with an average build and dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, purple shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.