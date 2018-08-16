

CTV Kitchener





Another bank was robbed in Waterloo on Wednesday.

It happened on Erb Street West around 9:50 a.m.

A man allegedly entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

He then fled in a yellow Dodge truck.

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Highway 8 and Fairway Road.

Police are looking to speak to the man photographed.

In July, a bank in Elmira and a bank in Waterloo were also robbed.