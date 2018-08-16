Featured
Suspect sought after another bank robbed
Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a bank robbery. (WRPS / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Another bank was robbed in Waterloo on Wednesday.
It happened on Erb Street West around 9:50 a.m.
A man allegedly entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash.
He then fled in a yellow Dodge truck.
The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Highway 8 and Fairway Road.
Police are looking to speak to the man photographed.
In July, a bank in Elmira and a bank in Waterloo were also robbed.