Regional police received a report of a robbery at a bank in Elmira on Saturday afternoon.

A man entered the bank, located on Arthur Street South, around 2:00 p.m.

He allegedly handed a note to the teller demanding money, received an undisclosed amount and fled the bank.

No weapons were seen or used.

He is described as male, white, around five feet seven inches tall and about 65 years old.

He was wearing a grey sweat shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap and sunglasses, and may have fled in a black Lincoln MKS sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.