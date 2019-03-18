

CTV Kitchener





An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge.

Regional police were called to the store on Beverly Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and demanded cash. One had a gun.

The two fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police.

Roughly three hours earlier in another, unrelated incident, police say two suspects entered the Mayhill Market, with one carrying a handgun. They were also given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area.