Featured
Armed robbery investigation at Maryhill Market
The grand opening of the Maryhill Market. (July 8, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 7:24PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Maryhill Market.
They say a man and woman entered the grocery store around 5:42 p.m. Sunday.
One of them was carrying a handgun.
The two were given an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured.
Police say they fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a white vehicle that was headed towards Guelph.