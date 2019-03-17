

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Maryhill Market.

They say a man and woman entered the grocery store around 5:42 p.m. Sunday.

One of them was carrying a handgun.

The two were given an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police say they fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a white vehicle that was headed towards Guelph.