    • Suspect in Kitchener Peeping Tom investigation turns himself in

    Kitchener's Meinzinger Park area is seen on Oct. 27, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Kitchener's Meinzinger Park area is seen on Oct. 27, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Just two days after Waterloo regional police put a call out to help them identify a man in a Peeping Tom investigation, a suspect has turned himself in.

    There had been several reports of an unknown man peering into windows in the Meinzigner Park area of Kitchener since the end of September.

    On Saturday, police released an image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection to the investigation.

    Police say a 50-year-old man from Kitchener turned himself in on Monday.

    He has been arrested and charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment, and trespassing by night.

