Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

An unknown man has allegedly been peering into windows in the Meinzinger Park area, and specifically Barbara Crescent and Avalon Place, several times since the end of September.

No description has been provided by police, but on Saturday, they released a photo of a man they say “investigators would like to identify and speak” to.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.