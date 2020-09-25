KITCHENER -- The first few days of the fall season featured an abundance of sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures.

The mild air remains in place heading through the weekend, with a gradual drop in temperatures next week.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with a gusty southwest wind 30-50 km/h and temperatures in the mid-20s for Waterloo Region.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected Sunday, with the chance of showers in the evening for areas closer to Georgian Bay.

Humidex values in the upper 20s to low 30s can be expected for Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front early next week bringing showers and cooler temperatures.

The last time Waterloo Region International Airport recorded any rainfall was Sept. 13, but unsettled weather and cooler temperatures will dominate next week’s forecast.