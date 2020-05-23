WATERLOO -- The City of Kitchener has announced their original slate of summer camp programs have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Saturday update on the city website states staff are working to process refunds as soon as possible.

Officials say they are exploring alternate summer camp options that would maintain physical distancing, social gathering guidelines, and other protocols. These are dependent on if the provincial government allows day camp programming to resume.

A representative from the City of Waterloo says it is their plan to run summer day camps, although they are unsure of the format these will take.