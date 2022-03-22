Summer camps already filling up in Waterloo Region

As pandemic restrictions continue to loosen in Ontario, families are looking forward to summer camps and spots are filling up fast.

“Things are going quickly,” said Tonie MacInnis with the City of Guelph. “Parents seem super eager and kids seem eager to come back.”

Programs run by local municipalities are running low on space already. Some are more than 90 per cent full.

Camps tailored to a wide-range of interests are on offer.

“Each week has a theme,” Nancy Hall-Jupp with the City of Waterloo said. “One of them is around the world, so we’re going to have little passports and each camper is going to get a stamp as they enter the new country and learn all about different things within each country.”

Waterloo camps will also feature STEM-type experiments, film-focused activities, photography, and a focus on nature and trails.

Guelph has swim camps so kids will be able to complete swimming levels.

The YMCA is bringing back overnight camps for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With things changing in Ontario, we’re excited about it, but we’re also cautious,” said Caitie Wright with the YMCA. “We’re proceeding with caution. Most of our camps take place outdoors.”

Wright said the YMCA has 11 camps, including swimming, canoeing, climbing, and some indoor activities like crafts and sports.”

Camp organizers said cleaning and safety protocols will continue to be a high priority.

There will be wait lists for any camps that fill up, and capacity may increase if there’s further guidance from the province.

“We’re hoping that we can increase the numbers as we get closer to summer, but there’s definitely a demand this year,” Wright said.

Most of the programs offer subsidies so more families can afford to go to camp.

Here are links for anyone wanting to register for a camp: