    • Sudden death investigation in Cambridge

    Waterloo regional police investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge on April 5, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge on April 5, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    A sudden death investigation is underway in Cambridge.

    As of 3:30 p.m., Waterloo regional police could be seen along the bank of the Grand River near the Parkhill Dam.

    They say there will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

    Police add that there is no concern for public safety at this time.

    More to come.

