Did you know one in 20 households need food assistance?

This year, 105.3 Virgin Radio wants to help out our community and make sure nobody goes hungry, which is why we need your help to Stuff A Bus!

Things are a little different this year so we are making the GRT Bus Virtual!

For the whole month of November all you have to do is make a food donation at any participlating local Zehrs and we will virtually let you know how Stuffed our GRT Bus is above! It’s that easy.

Food donations can be made at the following Zehrs locations:

Hiway Centre 1375 Weber St East, Kitchener

Pioneer Park 123 Pioneer Park, Kitchener

Stanley Park 1005 Ottawa St S, Kitchener

Laurentian 750 Ottawa St S, Kitchener

Glenridge 525 Lincoln Rd, Waterloo

Beechwood 450 Erb St W, Waterloo

Conestoga 555 Davenport Rd, Waterloo

Online cash donations are also accepted! Visit https://www.thefoodbank.ca/stuffabus/ to donate today! A small donation of $10 can help provide 30 meals!

Help us reach our goal of 50,000 meals to ensure no one goes hungry. Every donation will help us Stuff A Bus!