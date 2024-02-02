Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage to a Mount Forest school was so extensive the Wellington Catholic District School Board says students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year.
At around 6 a.m. on Jan. 25, flames was seen near the electrical room at St. Mary Catholic School. They were already shooting through the roof by the time firefighters arrived at the Parkside Drive property. No injuries were reported but damage to the building was significant.
In the week since the fire, the school board has been working to find temporary arrangements for students.
“We understand that this has been a challenging and unsettling situation for everyone involved and we are doing our best under the circumstances to have students return to their friends, classmates and teachers,” Michele Hasson, the principal of St. Mary Catholic School, said in a media release.
Crews were called to St. Marys Catholic School Wednesday morning after flames were seen in the electrical room. Stefanie Davis reports.
That plan was announced by the school board on Friday.
They said classes for students in kindergarten to Grade 4 would be held at First Baptist Church, which was the former Mount Forest Public School. Students in Grade 5 through to Grade 8, meanwhile, will go to St. Mary of the Purification Roman Catholic Church.
The first day of in-person classes at the new locations will be Wednesday, Feb. 7.
The school board said they will also continue to offer student transportation to the churches.
CTV News has reached out to the fire department for an update on their investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Canada could sanction 'extremist' West Bank settlers amid spike in reported violence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Turning Rideau Cottage into prime minister's permanent home comes with cost: docs
Turning Rideau Cottage into the permanent residence of the prime minister would come at the cost of creating staff offices and other "residential infrastructure," an internal government document says.
Groundhog Day: Spring predictions from furry forecasters across the country
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Want to crack a spy code? New Strathroy exhibit gives you a chance
The display explains how the Enigma code was broken by the allies and gives visitors an opportunity to try out a simulated Enigma machine for themselves.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse
Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.
-
Average home sales price increases to $534,655 in Windsor-Essex’
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
-
Oro-Medonte man, 55, arrested in child exploitation investigation
Police arrested a 55-year-old man from Oro-Medonte and charged him with possessing child pornography and making it available.
-
Multiple pedestrians struck on Barrie streets
In just over 36 hours, Barrie Police Service has responded to five collisions involving pedestrians.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against ATV driver in November crash with pickup truck
New charges of impaired driving have been laid more than two months after a crash in northern Ontario between an ATV and pickup truck.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
-
City of Kingston investigating surge of sick and dying geese
The City of Kingston says it is investigating the death of approximately 30 dead Canadian Geese that showed signs of an unknown illness.
-
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Toronto
-
Feds to give Toronto another $143M to help house asylum seekers
The federal government is providing Toronto with another $143 million in funding to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the city.
-
Man charged in 2010 murder after flying into Toronto Pearson airport
A man wanted in connection with a murder that took place over a decade ago has been taken into custody after flying into Pearson International Airport.
-
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
-
Before CAQ renounced private political donations, party proposed doubling maximum contribution to $200
Francois Legault's CAQ, which has just temporarily renounced popular financing, proposed raising the ceiling on political donations to $200 last summer.
-
Hydro-Quebec meets with West Island MNAs to discuss power outages
After a myriad of complaints about power failures in Montreal's West Island, a meeting was held between elected representatives and Hydro-Quebec.
Atlantic
-
N.B. premier announces changes to cabinet after two ministers resign
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs revealed changes to his cabinet Friday morning after two ministers announced they are leaving.
-
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
-
62-year-old man dead after N.S. crash
A man from Westville, N.S., is dead after a car crash in Green Hill on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Pride flag ripped from Winnipeg home, left torn and burned on front step
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating after a Pride flag, affixed to the entrance of a Transcona home since September, was ripped down, torn up and burned.
-
Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis
The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
Calgary
-
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
-
'A direct attack': Alberta's trans health lead protests new guidelines
Some doctors say the Alberta government is ignoring science and doesn't understand the journey trans youth go through with its newest policy proposals.
-
RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing
Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
-
RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing
Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.
-
Bail hearing for accused city hall shooter put over until Feb. 16
A bail hearing for the man accused of storming Edmonton City Hall with a long gun and Molotov cocktails has been put over for a second time.
Vancouver
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
B.C.'s health minister supports federal government's delay of MAID expansion
B.C.'s health minister says he supports the Canadian government's decision to delay expansion for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, until 2027.
-
Cremated remains left at Vancouver International Airport security: RCMP
Mounties in Richmond say an unusual package was left at Vancouver International Airport, with investigators hoping to return it to its owner.