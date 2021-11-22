Students no longer allowed at Kitchener shopping plaza during school hours

KITCHENER -

Students at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener are no longer allowed on the property of a local shopping plaza during regular school hours because of recent incidents.

"Usually I go there every break and I go as much as possible," said Elijah Crocker, a Grade 11 student.

That's changed thanks to new restrictions at Highland Hills Mall.

"I came into school and I was planning on going to get food," he said. "At first and I said: 'When are we going?’, and they said: 'We can’t go anymore, we got banned.'"

In a letter to parents, the principal at Forest Heights wrote: "Unfortunately, due to recent incidents at the plaza involving students, they are applying new restrictions to their property."

The letter went on to say that Choice Properties REIT, the real estate investment trust that owns the property, indicated that as of Nov. 22 students entering the property will be asked to leave. Adding that students who disregard the restructions will be trespassing.

The Waterloo Region District School Board did not provide information on what incidents took place.

"They were just popping the tires and stealing stuff from the [Real Canadian] Superstore, so because of that they just banned it," said Abdul Kadir Haji, a Forest Heights student.

The letter also stated that the decision will remain in effect until the New Year when it will be revisited.

In an email to CTV News, the Waterloo Region District School Board said the property management company instituted the policy and the board is not involved in enforcing it.

"I don’t mind it too much, but I just feel bad for the people who actually need it," said Crocker. "If they have to go buy something at break or go get food because they couldn’t make breakfast or lunch."

The letter also indicated that additional security will be on site to enforce the policy with assistance and recommendation from Waterloo Regional Police.

CTV News reached out to Choice Properties REIT but have not yet received a response.