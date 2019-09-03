

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Police say a 17-year-old Guelph male has been charged and arrested following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School.

He was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to police.

The male victim was transported to a trauma centre, but is in stable condition.

The suspect and victim are both students.

Officials say the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There was a large police presence at the school for an investigation.

Police say the incident was contained very quickly and there is no danger to students or the public.



