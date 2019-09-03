Featured
Student charged and arrested following stabbing at Guelph high school, police say
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:01PM EDT
Police say a 17-year-old Guelph male has been charged and arrested following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School.
He was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to police.
The male victim was transported to a trauma centre, but is in stable condition.
The suspect and victim are both students.
Officials say the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
There was a large police presence at the school for an investigation.
Police say the incident was contained very quickly and there is no danger to students or the public.