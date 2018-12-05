

CTV Kitchener





A student faces charges after opioids were reportedly brought to a high school in Norfolk County.

The Norfolk County OPP responded to the incident Monday at a high school on James Street in Delhi.

Police had been contacted by staff members, who reported a drug offence.

They say they have arrested and charged a female student, 15, with possession of opioids and underage possession of cannabis.

She could not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She was scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.