

CTV Kitchener





A Listowel man, known for his very public feats of strength, has successfully completed another challenge.

Chris Kurz carried 300 pounds of loonies along Main Street during Saturday’s Paddyfest Parade.

All of it, approximately $15,000, will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Kurz has been preparing for the task since February.

“Training was, as you can probably imagine, very difficult on my old body.”

While he took breaks throughout the parade, it eventually made it to the end with help from the cheering crowd.

“The community makes it easy to put on a show. We had a lot of fun today.”

This is just latest stunt by Kurz.

The gym owner runs marathons in the winter, has pulled a Zamboni and even carried a car through the streets.

The Paddyfest Parade is an annual event in Listowel, started by the Kinsmen Club, to celebrate Irish culture while also helping the community.