KITCHENER -- A Stratford girl celebrated her 14th birthday by swimming across part of Lake Erie for a good cause.

Julia Notebomer entered the water around 11:20 on Sunday morning, beginning her swim at Sturgeon Point near Port Colborne.

She crossed the finish line at Crystal Beach in the late afternoon.

While training for the task she has also been fundraising for Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario.

“I decided to fundraise for Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario because I believe that every kid should have the opportunity to do fun things and to just be a kid,” reads Notebomer’s fundraising page in part.

Her campaign is called Waves for Wishes and has raised over $15,000.

The competitive swimmer has used her skills to raise funds for charities in the past, including by participating in last year’s Swim for the Cure.