Stratford resident arrested after rifles, crossbow seized by police
Stratford Police have seized a number of dangerous weapons and arrested a 38-year-old resident. (Photo: Stratford Police) (June 4, 2020)
WATERLOO -- A number of dangerous weapons have been seized by police and a 38-year-old Stratford resident has been arrested.
Police conducted a search warrant on Stratford Street on Wednesday and found an SKS rifle, a .22 Savage long rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a compound bow and arrows, as well as a crossbow and arrows.
A Stratford resident was arrested during what police described as a high-risk vehicle stop on Wellington Street around 4:30 p.m.
The accused was brought into the station and faces 22 firearm-related charges, including unauthorized possession, careless storage, and possession for a dangerous purpose.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say further charges may be laid.