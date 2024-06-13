Stratford police release footage of alleged flag theft from a Stratford high school

Stratford police are looking for assistance to identify three suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an Inclusionary Flag from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School on Monday.

The flag was a personalized flag from the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board with the statement, "We Are Wonderfully Made" on it. It was raised in front of the school to be flown throughout Pride Month.

Police arrived at the school Tuesday after a report of the theft was made.

Video surveillance appears to show three suspects arrive on scene in a white pick-up truck shortly after 11:30 p.m. The video shows three people go up to the school on foot before cutting the flag from the pole around midnight. Police said they returned to the truck and left the area around 15 minutes later. Police said the truck was last seen going west on Short Street from Matilda Street.

The vehicle of interest is described as a 2007-2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an extended cab and long box. The truck is also believed to have roof lights on the cab.

Police posted an image of what the flag looked like on social media as well as what was left behind after the alleged theft.

Police are continuing to investigate this matter and are looking for the three suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.