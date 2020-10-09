KITCHENER -- In light of COVID-19, the City of Stratford is reimagining its approach to Halloween this year.

The city plans on hosting a Halloween drive-thru, where kids can trick-or-treat from vehicles to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, there will be between six and eight booths for kids to visit for 10 to 15 minutes. Trick-or-treaters will get treat bags from the booths, while candy will be passed into the vehicle with physical distancing in mind.

Those interested are being asked to pre-register to attend; anyone else will be turned away.

The Halloween loop will be in the far east of the Stratford Rotary Complex's main parking lot between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Any businesses that are interested in hosting a booth are asked to apply online. The city will provide all the candy that will be distributed, but booth hosts are responsible for decorating their booth and staffing it.

According to the city's website, Huron Perth Public Health was consulted in the planning of the event.