Stratford Festival receiving $10M boost from federal government
Some financial aid is on its way to the Stratford Festival following pandemic setbacks.
The federal government announced on Tuesday that it will be giving the festival $10 million from its economic develop agency FedDev.
The festival was cancelled in 2020, but with the new funding, they will be able to extend their 2022 season and produce a total of 10 plays.
The government also announced they'll be giving $1.3 million from their Tourism Relief Fund to seven other projects in the Stratford community.
The Little Prince Cinema, the Guinness World Record holder for smallest purpose-built movie theatre, will receive $100,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Emergency room delays to continue for 'quite some time,' doctor warns
An emergency room physician is urging governments to address the country’s shortfall of health-care workers in light of the recent temporary shutdowns of emergency departments and the staffing downsizing at others.
Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Jayland Walker was handcuffed when his body arrived at the medical examiner's office: autopsy report
Jayland Walker was handcuffed behind his back when his body arrived at the coroner's office to be processed as part of the investigation into the officers who shot and killed him in Akron last week, according to a medical examiner's report that was reviewed by CNN.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
London
-
Council quashes push for Toronto-style apartment inspections
Slumlords were squarely in the crosshairs of city council on Tuesday evening, but how to best ensure renters have safe and properly maintained housing proved divisive.
-
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
Windsor
-
WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect
Windsor police have released an additional photo of a person they say is wanted for sexual assault.
-
Alert issued due to high number of opioid-related ER visits in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits.
-
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
Barrie
-
-
Young ATV riders risk injury
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit highlighted the dangers of all-terrain vehicles in its survey released on Tuesday's National Injury Prevention Day.
-
Simcoe County hospital turns to virtual physicians to help tackle staffing shortages
Georgian Bay General Hospital hopes to address a staffing shortage with virtual physicians.
Northern Ontario
-
-
GTA home prices dropped for fourth consecutive month in June
June sales of Toronto homes fell by just over 41 per cent compared with the same month last year as higher borrowing costs weighed on the market, the region's real estate board said Wednesday.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau woman still waiting for luggage to arrive after 22 days
An Ottawa woman whose luggage was lost more than three weeks ago still does not have her bag back.
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa today
E-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
Toronto
-
-
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
Montreal
-
-
You can now create an account, view past consultations on Quebec's Clic Sante health portal
The Clic Santé appointment booking portal in Quebec, which was used during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, has expanded its functions in recent weeks.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
Atlantic
-
'We can’t forget all we’ve learned': Expert’s advice as N.S. lifts mandatory COVID-19 measures Wednesday
Tuesday was the last day for the volunteer-run asymptomatic walk-in COVID-19 testing sites that were once a constant during the pandemic.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
N.B. woman shocked at four-year wait time to see dermatologist
A Riverview, N.B., woman has written her MLA and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in hopes of having her voice heard over wait times to see specialists.
Winnipeg
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
Pilot project to replace grass in parts of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with a plan to switch out the grass in some green spaces around the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays warm, storm risk persists
More storm potential for Calgary Wednesday
Edmonton
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available at 10:30 a.m. MT.
-
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
-
Mayor makes last-minute proposal for renter protections in Vancouver's 30-year plan
The long-awaited Vancouver Plan is set to go before council on Wednesday after almost four years of work – and Mayor Kennedy Stewart is adding a last-minute amendment.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chief
Chiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.