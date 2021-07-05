KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating a reported incident that involved a stranger spitting on a person’s face.

Officers say they received the call from the victim just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

She told police she was in the area of Gordon and Nottingham Streets several minutes beforehand when an unknown woman came up to her and spat on her.

The woman then reportedly pushed her down and ran away southbound on Gordon Street.

The victim was not injured from the encounter.

Police checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The woman in question is described as white, in her 20s, heavy build with brown hair and multiple tattoos. She was wearing a pink hat, pink tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.