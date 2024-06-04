Police arrest driver following collision in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old Cambridge man with impaired driving offences after a collision in Cambridge.

At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a white GMC pickup being driven in “an erratic manner” on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive.

According to police, the GMC was seen mounting curbs, driving across traffic lanes and disobeying traffic signals before it struck a pole on the median of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The 38-year-old driver was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drug and dangerous operation.

Hespeler Road was closed to southbound traffic south of Eagle Street for the investigation and repair of the pole.