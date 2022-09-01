Store employee confronts suspect during attempted robbery in Waterloo: WRPS

Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a convenience store involving a firearm in Waterloo’s University District.

Waterloo regional police said around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to repots of an unknown male entering a store in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street while brandishing a firearm.

According to police, the suspect fled after being confronted by a store employee.

No physical injuries were reported. There is no information on damages or if any merchandise was stolen.

The suspect is described as:

White male in his 20s

Slim build

Shaggy brown hair and short beard

Last seen wearing a blue and white bandana on his face, a black hoodie, black pants, and a grey and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.