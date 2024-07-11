Store employee assaulted while trying to block access to Guelph business: police

A convenience store employee in Guelph was assaulted after police said they tried to stop two teenagers from going into the business.

Guelph Police were called to the shop on Speedvale Avenue East on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They were told two males had entered and left the business several times before one of them tried to bring a bicycle inside.

The employee said they blocked the entrance, leading to a fight during which one suspect tried to force their way inside, causing the employee’s arm to get caught in the door. The employee said the males spat at them before they left.

The first suspect is described as a 5’8” Black male around 16-years-old. At the time, he was wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a 5’7” white male around 16-years-old. At the time he was wearing black pants, a red and white sweater and black and white sneakers.