Two new festivals coming to Kitchener this fall

Two new festivals are kicking off this September in Kitchener.

Endless Summer, a free outdoor music concert, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Victoria Park, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juno Award winner TALK will headline the festival. The Ottawa musician is best known for his 2021 hit “Run Away to Mars,” which has been streamed more than 147 million times on Spotify.

Montreal EDM artist Rêve, Latin folk artist Helado Negro and the indie rock band Born Ruffians are also set to perform at Endless Summer, along with other Kitchener-based musicians.

The city said the festival will include food trucks, a licensed bar, photo zone, interactive activities and more. More information can be found here.

Then, something for people who like a little – or a lot – of heat.

GOATFEST, a hot sauce and craft beer festival, is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Concordia Club.

The event, in partnership with K-W Oktoberfest, promises to bring the fire.

“GOATFEST 2024 will feature over 30 top hot sauce makers from Canada and beyond, including exclusive appearances by Ed Currie of Puckerbutt Pepper Company, who will debut the new world's hottest pepper, Pepper X, in Canada for the first time,” said Kris Ronan, founder of Ginger Goat Hot Sauce and organizer of GOATFEST, in a media release. “Many other renowned brands like High River Hot Sauce, Heartbeat Hot Sauce and Angry Goat Pepper Co are converging on K-W, making it the largest gathering of makers from the hit YouTube series ‘Hot Ones’ anywhere in the country.”

Attendees can try out beverages from Block 3 Brewing, Wellington Brewery and 1858 Caesar Bar, and then grab some good eats from a variety of food trucks.

“In addition to the spicy festivities, the event will feature official Oktoberfest activities such as a keg tapping ceremony and appearances by our beloved Onkel Hans,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of K-W Oktoberfest.

Organizers said GOATFEST will be family-friendly event with live music, magic acts, jugglers and sideshows. They’re also promising a world record attempt by professional heat eater Mike Jack, who already holds multiple Guinness World records.

Tickets can be purchased here.