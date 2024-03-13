Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure in Cambridge

What started as an investigation into a stolen vehicle in Cambridge has led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs and weapons.

Police say they found two men in possession of a stolen vehicle and other stolen property near Concession Street and Christopher Drive Monday.

Officers seized suspected meth and fentanyl, as well as a hatchet, machete, baton, and knives.

A stolen vehicle and equipment, valued at over $10,000, was returned to its rightful owner.

A 32-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

A 42-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with 15 offences.