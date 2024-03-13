KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure in Cambridge

    Weapons and drugs seized by police in Cambridge. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Weapons and drugs seized by police in Cambridge. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    What started as an investigation into a stolen vehicle in Cambridge has led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs and weapons.

    Police say they found two men in possession of a stolen vehicle and other stolen property near Concession Street and Christopher Drive Monday.

    Officers seized suspected meth and fentanyl, as well as a hatchet, machete, baton, and knives.

    A stolen vehicle and equipment, valued at over $10,000, was returned to its rightful owner.

    A 32-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

    A 42-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with 15 offences.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News