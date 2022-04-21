Stage set for potential new development at Bingemans property in Kitchener
The stage is set for a potential new development at the Bingemans property in Kitchener.
Two parcels of land totalling just under twenty hectares have been severed.
Last year, just under eight hectares of what used be a paintball course and open field was severed and zoned for heavy industry.
Earlier this week, the eastern section of the property, including the concert space and campground, were severed and zoned for a business park.
Bingemans says they have no plans at this time, but are setting the groundwork for future potential development options.
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.
London
Three new deaths in Middlsex-London due to COVID
Along with 84 new cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
Police release photo of person who may have information in death of Lynda Marques
London police have released a photo of a person believed to have information in the death of Lynda Marques.
London's Shaedon Sharpe expected to declare for NBA Draft
According to TSN, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the London, Ont.-born guard is leaving Kentucky and declaring for the NBA Draft.
Windsor
YQG travellers can book with confidence: Flair CEO reassures public 'we're here to stay'
Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones came out swinging against “Big Air” Thursday during a news conference about regulatory review.
-
WECHU reports 58 hospitalizations, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 109 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 58 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins in Chatham
Fergie Jenkins is visiting his hometown one month ahead of The Chicago Cubs honouring the Hall of Fame pitcher with a new statue at Wrigley Field.
Barrie
BREAKING | Body pulled from Bradford canal identified as Toronto man
South Simcoe Police released the identity of the body pulled from the Bradford canal on Friday in the area of Canal and Simcoe roads.
Stock up on trees and shrubs with Earth Day sale in Barrie
A Barrie group has organized a sale of trees, rain barrels and shrubs in honour of Earth Day.
-
Orillia hospital marks significant milestone, highlighting need for new facility
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is marking a significant milestone Thursday.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
-
Suspects charged in connection with series of home invasions in North Bay
Four people have been charged in connection with a series of home invasions, the North Bay Police Service said Thursday.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
Ottawa
Jury hears disturbing details of violent Mechanicsville murder as trial begins
An Ottawa jury heard disturbing details of the alleged violent sexual assault and death of a woman whose severely decomposed body was discovered days after she was killed in a Mechanicsville apartment.
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson banned from Russia
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has been banned from Russia, part of escalating sanctions between Canada and Russia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
Ontario Liberals in 'striking distance' of PCs, poll suggests
The Ontario election race appears to be tightening ahead of the formal start of the campaign, with one new poll putting the Liberals only four points back of Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party.
Montreal
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Sixth wave of COVID-19 may have plateaued, hospitalizations expected to stabilize: public health
Quebec interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said on Thursday that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus may have plateaued, but it's not clear yet. The province's mask mandate will remain until mid-May.
-
Atlantic
-
Police investigate report of man forcing woman into vehicle in Dartmouth parking lot
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle in Dartmouth.
-
400 more Nova Scotians in rural areas will soon have access to high-speed internet
Four-hundred more Nova Scotians living in rural parts of the province will soon have access to high-speed internet.
Winnipeg
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housing
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
Calgary
More than 50% of COVID-19 public health order violations in Alberta withdrawn
After more than two years of the pandemic in Alberta, just 104 tickets issued for violations of the province's Public Health Act (PHA) have been paid, CTV News has learned.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead, community rattled
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
Edmonton
'Soap opera': Alberta premier says he's been too tolerant of open dissent
Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans don’t appreciate the intraparty fighting 'soap opera' of his United Conservative government and, if anything, he has been too soft on public dissenters.
-
-
Police respond to 'incident' on Stony Plain Road
Stony Plain Road is closed in all directions to traffic between 125 Street and 127 Street in the Glenora area according to Edmonton police.
Vancouver
BREAKING | Downtown Vancouver fire: Cause confirmed, drone used to search for trespassers
The cause of a fire that displaced dozens of low-income residents of a downtown Vancouver hotel was confirmed Thursday, as police used a drone to look for trespassers on the property.
-
NEW | 'A badge of honour': B.C. premier among dozens of Canadians sanctioned by Russia
Premier Horgan says he considers his inclusion on the list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia "a badge of honour, not for myself but for British Columbia."
-
Door-to-door 'scam' was actually legitimate, Kelowna RCMP say in correction
Actions previously described by police as a 'scam' were actually legitimate, Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say.