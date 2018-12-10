

The Canadian Press





Rodney Stafford says his daughter Victoria's killer Michael Rafferty has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security penitentiary.

Stafford says he learned today that the transfer happened in March.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford.

Stafford wrote on Facebook that over the past three months Correctional Service of Canada and the federal government have been hiding that both people responsible for taking his daughter's life have been "working their way to luxury."

Stafford learned earlier this year that Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was also sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the first-degree murder Tori, had been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.

He urged the Liberal government to reverse her transfer and months later, he said she was moved out of the Saskatchewan healing lodge and into a medium security institution for women.