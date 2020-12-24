Advertisement
Staff at St. Mary's Hospital get COVID-19 vaccine
Some staff from St. Mary's Hospital received their COVID-19 vaccines (Supplied: St. Mary's Hospital)
KITCHENER -- Some staff at St. Mary's General Hospital have received their COVID-19 vaccines.
The hospital tweeted a photo of four staff who were able to get the vaccine at Grand River Hospital on Wednesday.
The doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Waterloo Region on Monday and the first doses were administered on Tuesday.
"After long-term workers get the shots, small numbers from high priority groups at hospitals are offered them by lottery," the tweet said in part.
Dr. Rupinder Sahsi, a doctor from Cambridge, also tweeted a picture from Grand River Hospital, saying he's helping administer the vaccine.
"I am not working, not receiving," he said in the tweet. "My turn will come."