Aspiring chefs compete to win free semester at Conestoga College
Twenty aspiring high school chefs put their kitchen skills to the test Thursday to win a free semester at Conestoga College.
For the competition, students were split into pairs. Five of the teams then competed in the cooking portion, while another five tackled baking.
“The winner gets their first-year tuition paid at Conestoga when they enroll in a culinary or baking program,” Keith Muller, executive dean for the School of Hospitality, explained.
Abby Renner and Tristan Palin won the cooking competition.
“I think this is an amazing prize, and I’m just so grateful for this competition,” Renner added.
Brodie Oliver and Bridgit Kleinboeck, meanwhile, were the winning team in the baking competition.
“It means the world to me,” said Kleinboeck.
The same sentiment was shared by her teammate.
“I didn’t expect to win, I kind of just came to have fun, and I was hoping to win,” Oliver said.
The students had four hours to present multiple dishes, including pastries, soups and risotto.
“We were really right down to the last second, which I though might be out downfall, but it wasn’t,” said Renner. “I’m really happy about that.”
For Conestoga College, the competition is a way to inspire the next generation of chefs.
“We certainly have some of the best facilities in the country when it comes to cooking, and for students to be able to come in to work here today in the competition, it’s really an eye opener for many of them who have not seen the facilities,” said Muller.
The financial support, he added, is meant to fuel young dreams.
“I would really like to open up my own bakery, like just control my own space, create whatever I like,” Kleinboeck said.
Palin is also dreaming big for life after high school.
“I’m really interested in becoming a professional chef, and I feel like that’s a really big stepping stone for me to go onto that path,” Palin explained.
Staff at Conestoga College said they’re hoping at make it an annual competition.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING L.A. prosecutor seeks new sentence for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after they have spent 34 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, after new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.