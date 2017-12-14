Featured
Stabbing in Waterloo leaves 1 person in hospital
A report of a disturbance brought police officers to this building on Regina Street in Waterloo, where one person had been stabbed.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 10:52AM EST
Two people are sought by police in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo.
A report of a disturbance brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to an apartment building on Regina Street, near University Avenue, around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the disturbance was a fight between three people, all of whom are under the age of 18, and all of whom knew each other prior to Wednesday night.
One person, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The other two people had not been located by police at last word.