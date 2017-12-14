

CTV Kitchener





Two people are sought by police in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo.

A report of a disturbance brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to an apartment building on Regina Street, near University Avenue, around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the disturbance was a fight between three people, all of whom are under the age of 18, and all of whom knew each other prior to Wednesday night.

One person, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The other two people had not been located by police at last word.