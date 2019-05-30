Featured
Stabbing in Kitchener sends man to hospital with serious injuries
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:45AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to an address on Irvin Street in Kitchener for reports of a disturbance.
They found that two men, 38 and 35, who knew each other had gotten into an altercation.
The 38 year old was stabbed and sustained a serious injury.
Police say the other man is wanted for aggravated assault and weapons dangerous. He was not identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.