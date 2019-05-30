

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to an address on Irvin Street in Kitchener for reports of a disturbance.

They found that two men, 38 and 35, who knew each other had gotten into an altercation.

The 38 year old was stabbed and sustained a serious injury.

Police say the other man is wanted for aggravated assault and weapons dangerous. He was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.