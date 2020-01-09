CAMBRIDGE -- A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.

Police responded to the incident at a home on Linden Drive on Wednesday evening.

There, officers found the man with multiple stab wounds.

Though the injuries were serious, police say they were not life-threatening.

There's no word on any suspects, and police have not said whether there's any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.