ST. MARYS -- An annual tradition in the town of St. Marys has been redone so residents can enjoy it while staying safe.

Cars were driving by the Christmas lights display in the stone town Friday night that also featured the usual appearance from Santa Claus.

“People want some normalcy, people want to celebrate the traditions we have in the past,” one organizer said. “We have to find ways to do that.

“One of the benefits of this display is that it’s inherently quite safe, people can drive around and see the whole display and people can walk.”

The official lighting ceremony moved online this year with live streaming on Facebook.

Families who were taking part in the tradition, whether walking or driving, tell CTV News they didn’t seem to mind the new restrictions or changes.

St. Marys is also doing a different kind of Santa Claus Parade Saturday by stationing floats around town for families to drive by.