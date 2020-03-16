St. Marys man in ‘serious condition’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Stratford General Hospital on Mar. 16, 2020.
KITCHENER -- A St. Marys man, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in hospital in serious condition.
Dr. Miriam Klassen, the Medical Officer of Health for Huron-Perth, says the man did exactly what he was supposed to do.
“He self-isolated at home when he became sick with gastrointestinal and chronic illness issues unrelated to COVID-19,” she says in a press release. “Once his symptoms changed and were aligned with COVID-19, the appropriate precautions were taken and he was tested.”
Dr. Klassen adds that public health is contacting anyone who may have been exposed or at risk.
“If there were a greater community exposure we would be sure to let everyone know,” she says.