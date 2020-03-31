KITCHENER -- St. Marys is mourning the loss of a business owner.

Several sources have confirmed to CTV News that PerthCounty’s first COVID-19 death was Craig MacDonald, the owner of a St. Mary’s Foodland.

St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee says his death marks a big loss for the community.

“St. Marys is a tight-knit community, everybody knows who it was. He was a friendly gentleman and people knew him, and he was a big donor, a big part of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Strathdee.

Huron Perth Public Health officials have not identified the deceased, but they confirm that a 64-year-old man, who was the first case of COVID-19 in their health district, died over the weekend.

They also say he had a travel history, after spending time in Mexico.

The Foodland store has continued to operate, with health officials noting MacDonald self-isolated back on March 7.

He was admitted Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's Stratford General Hospital site on March 12.

In response to questions from CTV News, an HPPH spokesperson stated, “If there was a greater community exposure we would let people know.”