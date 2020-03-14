KITCHENER -- A new policy for visitors of Kitchener’s two hospitals will be implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital will begin screening patients and visitors before they enter.

GRH says the screening will consist of questions about prior health conditions before the person is allowed to enter the building.

Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access.

The hospitals recommend keeping two metres away from others and that anyone with an appointment plan to arrive earlier than usual.