Spike in overdoses over the weekend, including one suspected death

Kitchener -

A warning has been issued by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy after an increase in overdose calls.

In a press release, the organization said emergency services responded to 21 overdose related calls this weekend, including a suspected overdose death.

Officials are concerned, saying unexpected reactions include extreme drowsiness and lethargy even after naloxone is administered and say benzodiazepines may be in the local drug supply.

They warn substances circulating in Waterloo Region may be stronger than expected and contain substances that cause unexpected reactions.

WRIDS is asking those who are using substances to not use alone, and to access the consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke St. West in Kitchener.