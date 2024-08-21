Special Investigations Unit called in after Cambridge crash

KITCHENER
    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be looking into the circumstances surrounding a single motor vehicle collision in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police said officers tried to stop a driver for traffic violations in the Shantz Hill Road and Fountain Street South area on Wednesday around 12:05 a.m.

    The driver refused to stop and was involved in a crash.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and the SIU was notified.

    The SIU invokes its mandate any time police officers are involved in an incident involving serious injuries, death or sexual assault.

