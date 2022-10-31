Southwestern Ontario school boards prepare to extend remote learning as strike continues
Tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario walked off the job Friday despite legislation passed at Queen’s park that made the strike illegal.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking "until further notice.”
On Friday, CUPE’s Laura Walton said the strike would continue into next week as CUPE members picket at MPP offices across the province – meaning school boards have begun announcing plans to extend remote learning into next week.
The planned school closures also impacts extracurricular activates at several schools.
Several school boards in the area that opted to remain open on Friday, such as the Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board, have since announced school closures due to the strike’s expected continuation into next week.
Several local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore are not impacted.
Below is how each school board is responding to the ongoing walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools:
WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Waterloo Catholic District School Board closed all schools to in-person learning on Friday.
As of Friday at 6 p.m., no further contingency plans for the coming days had been released.
Just of 1,200 of the board’s staff are CUPE members. As a result of the strike, the board closed all elementary and secondary schools, including before and after school programs.
"This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE,” the school board said earlier this week in a news release.
The school board said it would pivot to remote learning, and began handing out devices to students on Wednesday.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) will be moving to remote learning next week.
“At the present time, we anticipate strike action to continue into next week and will not be able to maintain schools to a level required without our CUPE custodians and maintenance staff,” the school board said on Friday. “As a result, all CUPE-staffed schools in Guelph, Erin and Rockwood will be closed to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. St. John Bosco Secondary School and non-CUPE staffed schools will remain open.”
The decision to move to online learning comes after the school board opted to keep schools open for the first day of strike action on Friday.
The school board said before and after school programs at CUPE-staffed schools will be closed and all in-person extracurricular activities and athletic events taking place in schools will be postponed or cancelled.
The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
After pivoting to remote learning on Friday, the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board is advising parents to prepare for remote learning to continue.
Parents and caregivers are being advised to prepare for remote learning on Nov. 7.
“There is no indication that negotiations are planned over the weekend and no clarity of when the withdrawal of services will terminate. It would be prudent to prepare for several more days of remote learning,” the school board said on Friday afternoon.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
After remaining open on Friday, the Upper Grand District School Board said it would being a staggered shift to remote learning next week.
All schools will be open to in-person learning on Monday, however, starting Tuesday, a shift to remote learning will begin.
According to the school board, starting Tuesday all secondary school students will shift to remote learning. On Wednesday, all elementary school students will shift to remote learning.
The board said roughly 240 of its employees, including custodial and maintenance staff as well as adult ESL instructors, are CUPE members.
”Please keep in mind that the status of our schools will continue to be monitored closely and this plan may have to change, depending upon unforeseen circumstances. If for whatever reason we are unable to keep to the schedule above, and have to shift schools to remote learning earlier than stated, we will communicate this update as soon as possible,” the school board said on Friday.
The school board said it is committed to providing an update on Nov. 9 with details on the plan for schools the following week.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR
Despite most school boards in Ontario planning to suspend in-person learning for the day due to a planned walkout by the province’s 55,000 education workers, students at Conseil Scolaire Viamonde are being advised to report to class Friday.
In an email sent late Thursday afternoon, Viamonde’s Director of Education Michel Laverdière advised parents and guardians that schools will be open tomorrow as usual.
The note, written in French, indicated that even with the expected absence of custodians and other support staff, the French public school board in central and southwestern Ontario has determined it is in a position to welcome students to class, at least for the day on Friday.
The board went on to say that it will make a decision over the weekend about what will happen next week as the situation evolves between education workers and the province.
GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
After closing schools on Friday, the Grand Erie District School Board said schools will remain closed.
“In the event that the political demonstration continues Monday and through the week, schools will remain closed to students,” the school board said on Friday. “This does not impact ongoing virtual or e-learning instruction.”
All extracurricular activities, field trips and sports and athletics have been postponed. All school-based before and after-care programs will be closed.
In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of staff, including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical, library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff.
“Without the 920 CUPE workers in our schools and facilities, we cannot ensure safe conditions for students. We cannot be sure of supervision and support for all students, safe operation of water and sanitation systems, or clean conditions in our schools,” the school board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
With files from CTV Toronto.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants. Underway now is the commission's questioning of Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie. Here are the highlights so far.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections
As Americans prepare to cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, some voters say "everything" is at stake, including the constitution and the future of their political system.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV's W5: Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set
David DePape -- the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago -- on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.
London
-
'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed. He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
-
Two taken to hospital after crash involving a London Transit bus.
Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road south late Friday afternoon — a London Transit bus was one of the vehicles involved.
-
How are London parents coping with CUPE job action?
Parents woke up Friday morning to confirmation from local school boards that classes had been cancelled. Another disruption to kids’ education had Mason Haworth spending his unexpected Friday off playing basketball, but he would have rather have been in class.
Windsor
-
'The government has lost their marbles': Employment lawyers weigh-in on labour dispute
Just hours after the government enacted anti-strike legislation, 55,000 CUPE members walked off the job and the province wants the move declared illegal. Education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were in a legal strike position as of Friday Nov. 4, but the government’s ‘Keeping Students in Class Act’ passed just hours before.
-
WECDSB releases plans to continue online learning next week
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has notified parents of its plan to continue online learning next week if an agreement isn’t reached with education workers.
-
Windsor police officers, 911 operators receive commendation for harrowing rescue
Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
-
Barrie police charge two men in child exploitation investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
-
Off-duty officer found guilty in collision that seriously injured motorcyclist
A York Regional Police officer has been found guilty of failing to stop and render assistance in connection with an accident in 2019 that left a motorcycle driver with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
Ottawa
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Thousands of Ottawa kids shift to virtual learning as CUPE strike shuts down schools
As students at two Ottawa school boards returned to online learning on day one of job action by CUPE, some parents and students joined education workers on the picket line.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No GO bus service on Monday if drivers go on strike: Metrolinx
Thousands of GO Transit workers will hit the picket lines on Monday after rejecting the latest offer from Metrolinx.
-
Ontario to cut Greenbelt land to make way for at least 50,000 new homes
Ontario is proposing to remove land from the Greenbelt, an area created to protect environmentally sensitive lands from development, in order to build at least 50,000 new homes, while adding new land to it elsewhere.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
-
CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident
The Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe has suspended members of its hockey team from play after it says it became aware of 'unacceptable actions' carried out by players at a private activity. The school refused to confirm what those actions were to CTV News, writing in a statement only that an investigation is underway.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Warm weekend could set Maritime records while snow wallops the Prairies
The Maritime provinces could see record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg airport: RCMP
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg.
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants. Underway now is the commission's questioning of Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie. Here are the highlights so far.
-
Police investigate possible candy tampering in Panorama Hills
Calgary police are investigating reports of possible candy tampering in the community of Panorama Hills.
Edmonton
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Here comes another snow and wind storm
Snow, gusty wind and then an arctic blast are on tap for central and northern Alberta this weekend. Edmonton and area will see most of its snowfall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. By midday or early Saturday afternoon, the snow should move off to the ESE.
-
'Aggressive' man smashes Alberta ATM, causes $10K in damage: RCMP
Mounties in the eastern Alberta city of Cold Lake are looking for help to arrest a man who went on a rampage at the local Royal Bank.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
-
Winter preparations underway to prevent 'ice bombs' on Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges
With colder temperatures in the forecast, falling ice and snow from bridge cables continues to be a major concern for Metro Vancouver drivers.
-
New $9M ride dubbed 'Canada's fastest launch coaster' coming to Playland
A new $9-million ride is coming to Playland and it's being called "Canada's fastest launch coaster."