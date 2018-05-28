

CTV Kitchener





Seven people are displaced after flames tore through an apartment building in Wellesley on Sunday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal says the fire has been ruled accidental but says fire alarms were not working in at least two of the units.

Wellesley Fire Chief Paul Redman says flames broke out at the four-unit complex on Nafziger Road around 12:30 p.m.

Redman believes the fire started in a dumpster at the corner of the building and sent flames up towards the roof.

Three people were home at the time of the fire but were unharmed.

Devon Leis lives across the street and saw the fire from his front porch.

He says some neighbours jumped into action to ensure the residents that were inside were able to make it out safely.

Five different fire stations responded to the fire and crews spent hours dousing the home with water.

The fire chief says other homes in the area suffered water damage with some homeowners reporting three to four feet of water in their basements.

The Region of Waterloo’s environmental division has been called in to investigate the impact of the water runoff.

Officials say the damage estimate could reach $750000 because of the heavy flames and smoke.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene on Monday in order to clean up and overhaul the building.

Canadian Red Cross will be assisting the displaced tenants.