

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Winterloo had to cancel a number of events because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Live ice carving and dog sled rides both had to be cancelled. A number of weather proof events did go on as planned, including the “jack the nimble bus” and a puppet show. Waterloo fire rescue was also expected to be there.

The horse drawn carriage was still running up and down Father David Bauer Drive and King Street in uptown Waterloo every 10 minutes.

This is the 15th year for Winterloo, and the second year in a row where warm weather has forced the organizers to cancel events.

“We wanted this to be bigger and better festival than previous years but there’s a lot that’s just out of our control unfortunately.” Says Rebecca Wagner, with the Winterloo Festival Committee.

Wagner says that they are considering starting the festival earlier next year to combat the warmer weather.