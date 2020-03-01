KITCHENER -- A solidarity blockade has closed down part of Hwy. 6 as a demonstration travelled from Hagersville to their location.

Haldimand County OPP are advising drivers to avoid the Hwy.6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia on Sunday.

The blockade, in solidarity with the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs, has resulted in the by-pass closure and has been up since Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief and senior government ministers say they have reached a proposed agreement in discussing their pipeline dispute.

OPP expect the blockade to remain up despite the proposed agreement.

A demonstration march was scheduled for Sunday morning starting on Main and King Streets and ending at First Line in Hagersville.

*UPDATE*(Mar 01 08:00 hr)#HaldimandOPP ongoing. #HWY6 bypass remains closed between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd #Caledonia.

Potential solidarity march this morning Main St./King St. #Hagersville #HWY6 to First Line. Intersection may be closed. Use alternate route

#ONHwys^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 1, 2020

Police say a rolling blockade of 10-12 vehicles travelled northbound on Hwy. 6 at around 20-25 km/h before they joined the other blockade at Argyle Street South around 11:45 a.m.