Snow squall warnings, weather advisory for parts of southwestern Ontario

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Ontario, while a weather advisory was placed in affect on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the agency stated a weather advisory was in affect for the areas of Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, and Waterloo Region.

An additional two to four centimetres of snow is expected throughout the morning, which could make travel difficult at times.

The snow is also expected to weaken by late morning.

A snow squall warning was issued earlier around 4:30 a.m., with up to 30 cm possible in some areas like Listowel, Milverton, Northern Perth County, Wingham, Blyth, Northern Perth County, Owen Sound, Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County.

These snow squalls are expected to weaken to flurries by the afternoon.

These updates come after a snow squall warning was initially made for those same areas on Monday.

The agency initially said snow squalls would continue into Monday night, with 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected by Tuesday morning. Some areas could get as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns the heavy snow and winds could impact visibility on the roads.